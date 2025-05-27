David Robertson Is an Excellent Fit For the Phillies’ Bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies have lost Jose Alvarado to a long-term PED suspension, but old friend David Robertson may be able to fill the void in their bullpen.
Right around 10 days ago, the Philadelphia Phillies saw their bullpen take a massive hit when left-hander Jose Alvarado got nailed with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. This came at an inopportune time – not that there ever is a right time for something like this – as the Phillies have desperately needed additional back-end relief help to open the new year.
This past offseason, longtime Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano was brought aboard on a single-year pact to serve as the Phillies’ closer. While he’s gotten better recently, it’s tough to ignore the fact that he posted a 12.96 ERA in the month of April while walking over five batters per nine innings and surrendering more than three home runs per nine.
None of those numbers instill a whole lot of confidence, but Romano has helped his case by posting a 3.12 ERA and 2.03 FIP through nine outings in May so far.
As a whole, the Phillies’ bullpen had a tough time getting going to start the year, but the likes of Matt Strahm and Tanner Banks have turned into ERAs no higher than 3.75 and FIPs no higher than 2.99 through their first 20+ outings. Still, the team is 22nd in ERA (4.61) and has blown nine saves already.
Let’s take a closer look at just how damaging Alvarado’s suspension will be for the Phillies and how an old friend may be able to help them right the ship.
Losing Alvarado Is a Major Blow
While Romano faltered to open the year, Alvarado was absolutely nails for the Phillies. The nine-year veteran had made 20 appearances prior to his suspension, striking out 25 and walking just four through 20 innings of work. He had also gone 7-for-7 in save opportunities and had the fifth-lowest FIP amongst relievers with 20 or more innings pitched.
The burly southpaw is in his fifth season on the Phillies and is the longest-tenured reliever on the staff. While he’s been inconsistent at times, he’s remained a positive contributor for the club. Outside of Alvarado, the only pitcher in the bullpen with considerable experience closing out games is Romano, who has yet to prove he can handle a full-time closer’s role without any restrictions.
On the mound, Alvarado does so many things at an elite level, and it’s going to be difficult for the Phillies to outright replace his production at the back-end of their bullpen. Few pitchers in the game throw fastballs faster than him on a consistent basis, and he’s also amongst the best at striking batters out while simultaneously being very stingy with the amount of walks he hands out.
Currently on the free agent market, old friend David Robertson may be the best-available answer for the hole left in the Phillies’ bullpen.
David Robertson Could Help the Phillies Rebound
For reasons unknown, David Robertson remains unsigned and jobless through the first few months of the 2025 campaign. The right-hander is now over the age of 40 years old, but he showed just last season that he’s still got plenty left in the tank.
Robertson, a veteran of 16 seasons in the big leagues, turned in a 68-game showing last year with the Texas Rangers and he remained solid as a rock. In 72 innings of work, he posted a 3.00 ERA with a 2.65 FIP, his lowest since all the way back in 2017.
Even as he closed in on 40, Robertson struck out over 12 batters per nine innings while finishing in the 80th percentile or higher in xERA, xBA, K%, Barrel %, Pitching Run Value, and Fastball Run Value. He has continued to defy Father Time, but has yet to sign a contract for this year.
Robertson is a familiar asset for the Phillies, having suited up for the club on two separate occasions in 2019 and then later in 2022. In 29 combined outings, he’s got a 3.30 ERA and 4.23 FIP across 30 innings as a Phillie. He fits well on this year’s team because there’s not a lot of quality veteran leadership in the current ‘pen outside of Strahm and Romano. Sure, there are a few other players over the age of 30, but none of them – including Strahm and Romano – have the experience Robertson does.
Due to his age, Robertson would likely only consider signing with a legitimate contender. He’s got a World Series ring (2009, Yankees) already, but signing with a team like the Phillies would give him what could be one last shot to earn another. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Robertson was looking for a $15 million contract in free agency, which is likely only going to get smaller as he remains unsigned. Either way, he’s not going to break the bank for the Phillies on a single-year pact.
Robertson is a familiar face who has remained a solid contributor through his late-30s. He may need a bit to get ramped up, but the Phillies need bullpen help to fill the void after Alvarado’s suspension, and they’d be foolish not to bring the veteran aboard for a third go-round.