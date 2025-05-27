David Robertson Is an Excellent Fit For the Phillies’ Bullpen

Let’s take a closer look at just how damaging Alvarado’s suspension will be for the Phillies and how an old friend may be able to help them right the ship.

Losing Alvarado Is a Major Blow

While Romano faltered to open the year, Alvarado was absolutely nails for the Phillies. The nine-year veteran had made 20 appearances prior to his suspension, striking out 25 and walking just four through 20 innings of work. He had also gone 7-for-7 in save opportunities and had the fifth-lowest FIP amongst relievers with 20 or more innings pitched.

The burly southpaw is in his fifth season on the Phillies and is the longest-tenured reliever on the staff. While he’s been inconsistent at times, he’s remained a positive contributor for the club. Outside of Alvarado, the only pitcher in the bullpen with considerable experience closing out games is Romano, who has yet to prove he can handle a full-time closer’s role without any restrictions.

On the mound, Alvarado does so many things at an elite level, and it’s going to be difficult for the Phillies to outright replace his production at the back-end of their bullpen. Few pitchers in the game throw fastballs faster than him on a consistent basis, and he’s also amongst the best at striking batters out while simultaneously being very stingy with the amount of walks he hands out.

Currently on the free agent market, old friend David Robertson may be the best-available answer for the hole left in the Phillies’ bullpen.

David Robertson Could Help the Phillies Rebound

For reasons unknown, David Robertson remains unsigned and jobless through the first few months of the 2025 campaign. The right-hander is now over the age of 40 years old, but he showed just last season that he’s still got plenty left in the tank.