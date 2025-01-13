Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Paul DeJong
Who will cash in on this under-the-radar free agent to improve their middle infield depth?
You might be reading this and wondering why teams would even bother signing a guy like Paul DeJong. He is an aging veteran who has never been very flashy or exciting throughout his career.
Well, how often do we hear about a lack of depth in a lineup or weak defensive skills down the stretch affecting a division race or postseason series? Remember how that exact issue came up in last year’s World Series?
A horrendous year produced by the Chicago White Sox was the reality we lived in last season. One consequence of that? Fans across the sport were tuning out the team and refusing to watch such awful ball.
Even though DeJong clubbed 18 long balls with Chicago before the trade deadline, most weren’t aware.
Fans might have watched DeJong a bit more after he was shipped to Kansas City, a team in the midst of a playoff race. But still, probably not.
Yet, how about the fact that this is the same guy who has hit at least 24 homers in three different MLB seasons? And the same guy who has averaged 26 round-trippers per 162 games?
Now I’ve got your attention.
Fine by Pauly. He just keeps flying under the radar. So, who will cash in on this quiet yet sneaky-impact player for some much-needed depth and middle infield security?
Let’s take a look.
5. Washington Nationals
This Nats rebuild is coming into form, and fans are starting to sense the big picture. I enjoyed the trade for Nathaniel Lowe, but that should be just the start.
Adding more of the right pieces will help this young, feisty squad find every opportunity to annoy their older brothers in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York.
When studying this roster, I see yet again Washington’s reliance on young stars. This approach could get them into trouble when it comes to experience. CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews, and James Wood will be doing most of the work on the field, sure.
But where is the glue holding it all together?
DeJong could provide such expertise and, better yet, fill the obvious hole left at third base. If this move happens, look how the Nationals lineup stacks up in the NL East. Not bad, huh?
I’d love to see this new, scrappy bunch mixed with proper vets take on the underdog mentality and compete in 2025.
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
When I look around the Pirates infield I think…bleh. Now that Oneil Cruz is their center fielder, nobody around the diamond stands out.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a veteran with almost no power, Nick Gonzales is young with unproven power, and Ke’Bryan Hayes is the guy who everybody thinks has power but doesn’t!
I’m not saying a move like signing DeJong is going to solve all of Pittsburgh’s problems because it won’t. But in a division where seemingly nobody wants to win (based off of everyone’s efforts in free agency), why don’t the Pirates go for it already?
They can start by bringing in a guy who can boom because they need it badly. With the exception of Cruz, nobody in this lineup can hit the long ball with ease. Even Bryan Reynolds is a contact-first guy.
It may not be the sexiest move, but acquiring DeJong could be the start of the Pirates at least competing in 2025.
3. Boston Red Sox
DeJong hits the ball into the air at great rates, which could help him thrive as a righty inside Fenway Park. The launch angle data this past season was solid for DeJong, landing him in the 75th percentile for sweet-spot percentage. The Green Monster promotes his exact skillset, which is already a good start.
Now factor in this team’s need to upgrade the middle infield. Let’s not forget that Boston used eleven different players at the keystone last season. That amount is way too high if they want any sort of consistency from the position.
DeJong, primarily a shortstop, has played second base before in his career and could handle the spot if need be.
And just how many games has Trevor Story played while a member of the Red Sox? That’s right, he’s a guy with the injury tag, which doesn’t bode well at all. Even though Marcelo Mayer is on his way, I’m not sure the organization would feel comfortable boosting him up so quickly in a year they expect to compete.
A one-year deal for DeJong in Boston is very logical.
2. Toronto Blue Jays
It’s getting ugly for the team up north. After years of failing to sign notable free agents, it’s time to strip things down. That means Bo Bichette needs out.
There will undoubtedly be murmurs of such actions throughout the season, which is why having DeJong as a backup makes a ton of sense.
And even if the Blue Jays go all in and keep their guys, wouldn’t DeJong be a better backup option to compete than Ernie Clement? Clement’s fielding may be solid, but Toronto needs bats – and specifically bats with charge.
Dejong would also provide something to these young Toronto hitters that is not quantifiable. He could offer them the chance to learn from another veteran in the clubhouse, which is something we don’t talk about enough.
When a team has stars as young as Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., that wisdom often gets thrown out of the window. Joey Loperfido, Will Wagner and others could learn a thing or two, which is an underappreciated factor at play.
1. New York Yankees
This one makes a lot of sense. It’s no secret that the Yankees are looking to shore their depth. The front office loves Oswaldo Cabrera, though I feel his value lies in his ability to play literally anywhere on the diamond.
RosterResource currently lists him as their third baseman, though I don’t believe he will own a starting role come Opening Day. Cabrera is more like the first guy off the bench in a super-utility role.
DeJong has experience at third base, and that’s where New York will want him. He could excel at the hot corner with strong defensive numbers.
Offensively, there will not be too much pressure thrust upon him, since he’ll likely be batting ninth in a lineup that could use some latter-half pop. And do not forget, this is the same team that was taken advantage of due to a lack of defensive fundamentals last postseason.
I see DeJong as a tremendous fit in the Bronx.