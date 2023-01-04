An Early Look at the Chicago Cubs Lineup

If you have been a baseball fan for awhile, you’ve likely experienced rebuild. Franchise cornerstones getting traded to winning organizations leaving you with young prospects with promise, but not much major league production. Often a necessary process, but one that leaves the organization lacking impact talent for years.

The Chicago Cubs did exactly that at the 2021 deadline. World Series Champs were shipped off signally an obvious change of direction in Chicago. Fans likely had flashbacks of the pre-World Series Cubs and their struggle to get over the hump. Visions of a five, or more, year process of waiting for younger players to develop in hope of the new wave bringing another championship to Chicago.

However, the Cubs went against the grain. Instead of sinking in the standings, not signing big name free agents, they elected to retool. Since their tear down the Cubs have signed Marcus Stroman, Seiya Suzuki, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, and other higher caliber players in an attempt to expediate the process.

In 2022, several offseason additions did not pan out leading to a 74-88 record. The team elected to keep Willson Contreras and Ian Happ at the deadline and rumors swirled in Chicago that the offseason will be focused on adding talent.