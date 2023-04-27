How the Cubs Have Gotten off To Such a Hot Start

It’s clear Bellinger has made some adjustments at the plate, having decreased his strikeout rate by 13 points while increasing his walk rate by three. His 152 wRC+ is third on the team, proving to Chicago fans he’s worth every penny of his contract. He could be in line for a big extension with the Cubs or a new deal from another club next season.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest names to change jerseys in the offseason was former World Series Champion shortstop Dansby Swanson. Adding Swanson didn’t just add a superstar to the lineup, but it gave the Cubs one of the most talented middle infields in baseball by pairing Swanson with Nico Hoerner. Swanson inked a 7-year, $177 million contract with Chicago, breaking the hearts of Braves fans but quickly becoming a fan favorite with the Cubs. He is hitting .274 with a .396 OBP in his first 22 games.

Swanson has found a home hitting second in the order thanks to his strong plate discipline and ability to see pitches. His team-leading 17 walks are sixth in the league, earning him the 13th-highest OBP in the NL. He is doing his job to get on base for the bigger bats behind him, such as Bellinger, Ian Happ, and Patrick Wisdom. On the downside, Swanson has also racked up his fair share of strikeouts; he is tied for second-most on the team with 24.

Lightning in the Lineup

There’s a lot going right for the Cubs, and a strong offense is playing a huge role in their success. The Cubs’ offense ranks first in the NL in runs per game (5.65), second in batting average (.276), and second in OPS (.790) thanks to hot starts from Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom, Cody Bellinger, and Dansby Swanson.

Hoerner has been the MVP of the team, and it’s not even a question. He currently ranks fifth in the NL in runs (20), third in hits (35), second in stolen bases (10), and fifth in batting average (.340). His speed adds to his defensive ability at second base too, where he now plays after Dansby Swanson came to town. Hoerner and Swanson’s ability to get on a base while periodically presenting some power is a lethal setup for manager David Ross.

Patrick Wisdom is another Cub off to a hot start, ranking third in the league in home runs (9) and fourth in slugging (.639). His 36.7% strikeout rate has been his kryptonite throughout his career, but he’s balancing it out with power. Wisdom could possibly hit 30 home runs this season if he keeps it up. He is one of those guys for whom you just have to take the good with the bad, as he leads the team in both strikeouts (30) and RBIs (18).