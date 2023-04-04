One X-Factor Player for Each Team in the NL East

Weekend numero uno of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is now in the books.

We saw electric matchups throughout the league, and while you cannot really extrapolate much from the current sample sizes, you can now start to get an idea as to which players look to be the potential difference-makers for their teams as we progress throughout the year.

Frequently, we throw around the “X-factor” label for players who go on hot streaks in-season. Whether it’s an established veteran or a rookie looking to make a name for themselves, there will be at least one player on each team who helps make a positive impact for their club as they look to make a postseason push.

In this article, I am going to highlight one X-factor player from each team in what looks to be the beginning of another exhilarating run in the NL (B)East.