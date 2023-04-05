One X-Factor Player for Each Team in the NL West

It seems as if Muncy has never truly returned to his 2021 self, failing to hit above .200 last season and hitting 15 fewer home runs in just eight less games. The swing never felt the same, as Muncy increased his strikeout rate by 5% in the 2022 season.

It’s safe to say for the first time in what feels like a decade, the Dodgers don’t have many All-Stars around the diamond, after losing Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner to free agency and Gavin Lux to a season-ending ACL tear in spring training. This builds pressure on Muncy to deliver at least signs of his 2021 dominant season, which would go a long way for a Dodger team who now seems to be playing catch-up with the Padres in the race for the NL West Title.

San Diego Padres – Blake Snell

Blake Snell was the ace of a Tampa Bay Rays squad that fought its way to an unexpected World Series appearance against the Dodgers back in 2020. Although it was a small sample size, Snell dominated on the bump with an 11.34 K/9 and 3.24 ERA.

Blake Snell is raking up the K’s tonight! pic.twitter.com/Ctyk4ntjdy — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 31, 2023

Snell’s transition to San Diego was rough, posting a 4.20 ERA and opponents increasing their barrel rate by 4%. However, Snell had Padres fans licking their lips after finishing the second half of the 2022 season with a 2.10 FIP, 2.40 ERA, and striking out 114 across 82.1 IP. A taste of prime Tampa Bay Ray’s Blake Snell got San Diego excited only for him to underperform in his three postseason appearances, allowing seven runs in just 13.1 IP and walking nine.

A Padres team who has eyes on hoisting the World Series trophy for the first time in franchise history will need a deep starting rotation to do so. Adding Xander Bogarts in the offseason plus Juan Soto at last year’s trade deadline and getting a healthy Fernando Tatis Jr. this year solve any and all offensive question marks. Snell will have to do his part of giving the Padres consistent strong starts against postseason opponents to add to Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish’s brilliant 2022 seasons.

Let’s also not forget from a player perspective, Snell is in a contract year this season. So he will have every incentive to put up a big campaign.