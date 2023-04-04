One X-Factor Player for Each Team in the AL Central

Shane Bieber will lead the rotation as the ace, and the consistent Cal Quantrill will follow, but Cleveland’s outlook beyond those two is a potential weakness. Veterans Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac will follow, but neither is a surefire consistent starter. Civale is the first name that comes to mind as someone who has been an effective starter at times for Cleveland but has failed to stay healthy and is coming off his worst full season.

Civale pitched in just 20 games last season and finished with a 4.92 ERA on the year. He pitched to a 3.84 ERA in 2021 but was unable to remain healthy that entire season as well. Civale staying in the rotation all season and reaching his 2021 performance level would be a huge boost to this rotation.

Civale looked better than he has in a long time in his first start of the season against Seattle. He worked seven shutout innings while only allowing two hits against a very solid Mariners lineup.

Cleveland has ample pitching depth close to reaching the major leagues, but they’ll need some solid contributions from Civale and/or Plesac in order to avoid having their rotation be a weakness early in the season.

Chicago White Sox – SP Michael Kopech

There are at least five players that qualify as an X-factor for a White Sox team that dealt with constant injury and underperformance last season. The lineup needs health from its stars such as Tim Anderson, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert Jr., and Yoán Moncada. Furthermore, Robert and Moncada didn’t perform to the fullest of their abilities at the plate last season and will need to show more.

There are a number of questions in the bullpen with two key members out right now, but ultimately it comes down to two starting pitchers for me. Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech have the ability to define the season for Chicago. Giolito is coming off a huge down year following three seasons as the team’s ace, but the potential impact of Kopech could be higher than anyone else on the roster.