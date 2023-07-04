The Biggest Run Differential Surprises So Far in 2023

With the season halfway done and the trade deadline rapidly approaching, we’ve finally reached the point in the year where the standings really matter. That’s not to say the games in the summer are any more important than the games in the spring, but there’s a big difference between being the worst team in your division at the end of April and the worst team in your division at the All-Star break.

At the same time, 80-something games is still a small sample of the full 162-game season; there’s a reason the MLB calendar is twice the length of the NBA and NHL campaigns. After 80 or so games, there are still talented teams with losing records and less talented clubs making noise in the postseason race.

For that reason, it’s imperative to look beyond wins and losses when evaluating teams. Indeed, at this point in the year, run differential can be a stronger predictor of a team’s rest-of-season performance than their actual record to date.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at some of the biggest run differential surprises in baseball right now. We’re all familiar with the biggest storylines in the standings (Rangers good! Cardinals bad!), but what can we learn from runs scored and runs allowed?