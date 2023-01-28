Who Will Be This Year’s NL Home Run King?

Kyle Schwarber

Holy Schwarbomb



Kyle Schwarber home run

Kyle Schwarber led the National League with 46 home runs in 2022. If he leads the league again this season, he’ll be the first NL player to do so in back-to-back seasons since Albert Pujols in 2009 and 2010. And there’s really no reason to think he can’t.

Over the past two seasons, Schwarber has hit 78 home runs in 268 games. That’s an average of 47 per 162. A total like that would have led the NL in eight of the last ten full seasons. Now, perhaps it’s overly optimistic to think Schwarber could play all 162 games next season, but even if he only plays 155 like he did last year, that’s still a 45-homer pace. That would have led the league in seven of the last ten years.

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso's 40th home run

Pete Alonso finished second to Schwarber on the NL home run charts last season. He was one of only three players, along with Schwarber and Judge, to cross the 40-homer threshold. Alonso finished third in 2021, tied for third in 2020, and led the league in 2019, his rookie season. He is the active leader in home runs since his debut. Oh, and to top it all off, he’s a two-time Home Run Derby Champion.

Alonso hasn’t hit quite as many home runs as Schwarber over the past two seasons, but on the other hand, he’s proven himself capable of hitting 50 in a single season – a feat Schwarber has never accomplished. Indeed, no NL player has hit 50 homers in a season since Alonso did so in 2019.

2023 Projections

The Steamer projection system has Alonso and Schwarber neck and neck for the NL home run title next season. Alonso is projected to lead the league with 39 long balls, while Schwarber is right on his tail with 38. The two are even closer according to ZiPS, which has them both projected for 38 home runs.

However, the FanGraphs Depth Charts projections (which combine Steamer and ZiPS using manual playing time estimates) have Alonso coming out on top. These projections think Alonso will play nine more games with 49 more plate appearances.