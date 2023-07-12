New York Mets Future Is Bright With Francisco Alvarez

Lindor is unquestionably one of the best shortstops in baseball and will be a fixture starting for the Mets until his contract expires after the 2031 season. Joining him as a potential building block of the franchise is another Francisco, who could solidify the catcher position for a decade to come.

Rise to Stardom for Francisco Alvarez

Francisco Alvarez has arguably been the best story of the season for the Mets, as the 21-year-old has burst onto the scene and grabbed the starting catcher spot that he has long been promised to take.

Alvarez has been the Mets top prospect since 2021. Every stop along the way it was Alvarez’s bat that led him to aggressive promotions, where his glove had to catch up. Yet it was actually his glove that brought him this final promotion to the big leagues, which looks to be his last.

Back in April, just a little over a week into the season, starting catcher Omar Narvaez hit the IL with a calf strain. As the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, outside of Tomas Nido, it was Alvarez who was called up. But Mets manager Buck Showalter did not just roll out the red carpet for Alvarez.

It took time for Alvarez to earn the confidence of his manager, but after splitting time with Nido at the start, the young slugger made his place as the starter of the present undeniable and it began with his work defensively.

Measuring catching has never been an exact science, but you can see it with the eye test when a catcher doesn’t have it defensively. As someone who has watched every one of his MLB games behind the dish up to this point, I can tell you firsthand that Alvarez has passed the eye test when it comes to his ability to defend.