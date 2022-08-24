Francisco Lindor Has Been the Mets Best Player This Season

Dating back to his MLB debut back in 2015, there is not a shortstop in baseball that has been more valuable than Francisco Lindor. In fact, outside of Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, Lindor has been the most valuable player in baseball based on fWAR across his eight-year career.

A career 40.7 fWAR has Lindor on a Hall of Fame trajectory, as the 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent all-around players in the game. The glove is always going to be there for Lindor, but when he is swinging a hot bat too, there are few players that one would rather have on their team.

Last season, Lindor struggled mightily in his first year playing for the New York Mets, leading many to question whether he was actually worth the $341 million contract he was signed too. This year, those concerns have all but been put to rest.

All stats were taken prior to play on August 23rd.