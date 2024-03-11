New Faces Ready To Make an Impact for the White Sox

Soroka was frustrated by his shaky command and stuff not fully working in his first inning of work but felt good about how it developed throughout the game. He was pleased with the rest of his outing.

Soroka on his stuff today:



"Once I got into it, 2nd and 3rd inning were much more where I wanted to see everything. Being more patient, letting the athlete in me do the work."



He wasn't pleased with his start but settled in nicely and liked the life on his stuff. https://t.co/EGwfH598TF — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 9, 2024

Soroka talked about the difference between his two fastballs and how they can help play off each other when he’s able to locate them consistently. He further discussed how his changeup is key for him and how it can unlock other elements of his game.

“That’s going to be a pitch that is so good when I can get it to the right spot. It’s one of the harder pitches to command…It’s such a feel pitch, it’s hard to get it to the right spot…throw it to righties as well so it can play off the two-seam inside,” said Soroka about his changeup being the pitch he’s focused on this spring.

He’s working hard on sequencing and learning to work with both new White Sox catchers, Max Stassi and Martín Maldonado.

“We are talking a lot about the mix between the four and the two-seam because both can be very good. Sometimes they’re not both there right away, there are days where one is better than the other and then it might flop in the sixth inning. That’s how things go sometimes with having both…We did a good job [playing them off each other] today,” Soroka explained about his two fastballs and working on sequencing with the catchers.

After finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, Soroka has struggled to stay healthy over the past handful of seasons. He struggled last year when he was on the field, too. However, the talent is more than apparent, and if he can tap into even a portion of his best self, he’s going to be a rotation piece for the Sox.