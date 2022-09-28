Nathaniel Lowe Is Breaking Out at the Perfect Time for the Rangers

His current total of 25 home runs and 73 runs batted in are career-highs, with nine games left in the season. He’s still getting on base at an elite rate with a .359 OBP, with the BB% seeing a bit of a dip. His walk rate is down about 5% from last year, but the massive leap in batting average has helped retain this incredible status. Lowe is currently posting a career-high in BABIP at .366 as well as a career-high in wOBA at .366.

The Lone Ranger

The Rangers as a whole, have been a below average offensive team. Their team wRC+ of 99 ranks as the 13th-worst in MLB. The aforementioned pair of both Seager and Semien have had good starts to their Ranger careers, but nothing incredible. Adolis Garcia is the only other player on this roster who has been an above average hitter, posting a 112 wRC+. The best of this bunch? Nathaniel Lowe.

Lowe dominates a majority of this teams hitting statistics. Batting average, OBP, slugging, wRC+, wOBA, and BABIP are all led by the first baseman. He is second in home runs behind Corey Seager’s 32, and third in WAR behind Seager, Semien and Garcia. Lowe has added the most offensive value to this Rangers team at 26.2, 11 points ahead of both Seager and Semien. He’s been their best hitter this season. The three-headed monster of Seager, Semien and Lowe will be a force in the coming seasons.

Looking towards the future, the team now has a clear-cut starting first baseman. Lowe’s been an incredible fit in Texas. As the young core continues to grow and their talent at the big-league level continues to produce, this team has a solid foundation.

Marcus Semien has had a solid second half resurgence in a complete turn of events. Corey Seager has stayed healthy on the way to another 30-homer season. But Nathaniel Lowe has stood above the rest with an impressive campaign. Not only has he been a force for this team, but he’s also one of the best hitters in the entire sport. Let’s give Lowe his flowers, as he’s one of the best first basemen in the game.

A Top 5 First Baseman?

First basemen have dominated the headlines this season. Paul Goldschmidt seems well on his way towards an MVP award, and possibly a Triple Crown. Freddie Freeman is enjoying a career-year in his first season as a Dodger. Even Anthony Rizzo has mashed a career-high 32 home runs this season. But not enough is being said about our guy Nathaniel Lowe, who has quietly been one of the best at his position this season.