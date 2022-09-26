He’s Back: Marcus Semien’s Insane Resurgence

To go from a player that smacked a record-breaking 45 home runs at his position the season prior, to now just one bomb in his first 35 games was laughable. Handing a player $175 million for a -0.5 WAR was ridiculous. Furthermore, the Rangers were struggling. Houston and Los Angeles were soaring at the top of the division and Texas struggled in the dumps.

It isn’t like we haven’t seen something like this before. The panic button was fully pressed. It seemed like a waste of money. And to many, it still does. Many media outlets were ready to crown Semien as the best second baseman in baseball after his historic 2021, including myself. After a monumental season last year where he won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger, it seemed deserved. But such a horrendous start to 2022 threw everything out the window.

Semien was thrown into a category of “Big money busts”. Albert Pujols, Jacoby Ellsbury, Chris Davis, and many more have headlined this list, and it seemed as if the 32-year-old would fit in perfectly. To make matters worse, his former team, the Blue Jays, seemed like they didn’t miss his offensive production whatsoever. The breakout of Santiago Espinal at second base for the Jays didn’t fully cover Semien’s production, but it covered the gap, as Espinal was voted as an All-Star during this campaign.

Many were quick to write off Marcus Semien. A clear downgrade in production, an abysmal slash line and the monster contract all seemed like negatives. Fortunately for Semien and the Rangers, he’s completely turned a corner since May 18th.

Marcus Semien After May 18th:

Stats: .281/.337/.502, 24 HR, 70 RBI, 22 SB, 136 wRC+, 4.9 WAR

He’s back. All of the concerns and the pressure have gone away for Semien as he’s producing once more. If you take away the first 35 games he played in a Rangers uniform and replaced it with the slash line as shown above, he’s been elite. The home run tally is nowhere near as impressive as his 2021 total, but who could complain about a 25-homer season?

Semien ranks in the 89th percentile in sprint speed among all players. That translates to his total of 24 stolen bases, which is the 11th-highest mark in MLB. The second baseman’s tally of 24 home runs, 24 stolen bases and a season-long WAR of 4.3 place him in an elite category of players. Trea Turner, Kyle Tucker, and Julio Rodriguez are the only three other players who have matched these feats by Semien with both 20 plus HR and SB to go along with a 4+ WAR.