Nathan Eovaldi Has Been the Surprise Ace for the Texas Rangers

His FIP is 2.53, meaning there is no fluke to his already impressive statistics. With his 2.5 fWAR, Eovaldi has been the second-best pitcher in baseball according to Fangraphs behind only Zac Gallen.

While his pure stuff remains electric, Eovaldi has evolved into much more than a power pitcher, as his pitch mix and command are elite. He ranks in the 87th percentile for walk percentage, illustrating his ability to stay in the strike zone, and his 84th percentile barrel percentage shows that his pitch mix is keeping hitters off balance.

Eovaldi also leads the league in innings pitched, and while many counting statistics must be taken with a grain of salt, the value of a starter who consistently goes deep into games and is able to take the ball every fifth day cannot be overstated. Particularly when the Rangers Opening Day ace, Jacob deGrom, has been sidelined on the IL and unable to make his starts.

In the era of the five-and-dive starter, Eovaldi provides his relievers extra days off. He is the only pitcher with two complete games thus far this season, which at 33 years old is remarkable.

This start to the season is more than anyone could have hoped for or imagined for the Rangers, and is just the tip of the iceberg of Eovaldi’s value. He is an incredible postseason performer, and for an organization looking to make noise in the playoffs, having a starting pitcher that can take the ball when the lights are brightest and has delivered time after time gives the entire team confidence.

What makes Eovaldi’s early season success even sweeter, though, is that he is one of the easiest players in baseball to root for. By all accounts he is phenomenal for clubhouse culture and beloved by all of his teammates.