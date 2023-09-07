Mookie Betts vs. Ronald Acuña Jr. Has Become a Great MVP Race

The Braves superstar outfielder opened the season on the short list of favorites to win the award, but his incredible play has made him the favorite, really, since May.

What separates Acuña is his unparalleled combination of power and speed. Out of the leadoff spot for the Braves, his 32 home runs and 63 stolen bases established MLB’s 30/60 club, and with 24 games left, who knows where he finishes the season in those categories.

The fact that he is within shouting distance of a 40/40 season is unreal in and of itself. He would become only the fifth player to go 40/40 in a season and the first since Alfonso Soriano in 2006 with the Washington Nationals, and that alone adds to his MVP pedigree.

That said, there’s more.

Acuña is third in baseball with his 6.6 WAR. His wRC+ of 163 — meaning he is 6e% better at producing runs than the average MLB hitter — is also good for fifth in the sport.

He also leads the National League in hits, runs and OBP, and is second in OPS.