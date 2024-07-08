Did MLB Make Pete Alonso an All-Star for the Home Run Derby?

One day later, Major League Baseball announced Alonso on the list of National League reserve players. Meanwhile, Alonso officially announced that he would be joining the Home Run Derby for the fifth-straight event.

At this point, the derby would feel incomplete without Alonso, who won the event as a rookie in 2019, before defending his crown in 2021. Alonso has come up empty in the last two years and will now again be looking to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winner in MLB history.

Alonso belongs in the derby, but if the only way MLB can get him to the event is by making him an All-Star, they should have passed on him this year. Because by making Alonso an All-Star, three more-deserving players were snubbed from an All-Star appearance that is long overdue.

Did Christian Walker Get Snubbed?

Here we go. Major League Baseball has put me in the awkward position of having to make a case against Alonso being an All-Star, despite the fact that he is one of my favorite players. But the stats are the stats and the math just does not add up.

Barring injury replacements, there will be three first basemen who will represent the National League in this year’s All-Star game. Bryce Harper won out on the fan vote. Assuming he returns from the IL this week, he will start in the game.

Freddie Freeman is one of the reserves, and rightfully so, as he is putting together another predictably excellent season. Beyond that, the third All-Star first baseman is Alonso, meaning that a more-deserving player is on the outside looking in.