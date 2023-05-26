Checking In With This Year’s Rule 5 Draft Picks

Fifteen players were chosen in the Rule 5 Draft in December.

Since then, six have been returned to their original clubs after proving unable to stick on the 26-man roster, while others have gone on to be legit big-league contributors in their first season with their new organizations.

After the 2021 edition of the Rule 5 was canceled thanks to the lockout, we’ve gone over a year without finding success stories come from the draft. Can the likes of Ryan Noda and Blake Sabol play into a team’s long-term plans after a full season, as we saw from Garrett Whitlock and Akil Baddoo in 2021?

That’s still to be determined, but Noda and Sabol are just a couple of picks from this year’s draft, so let’s catch up with the rest of the class to see where they all stand.