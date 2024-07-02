American League Players of the Month: June 2024

Here at Just Baseball, our editorial staff has selected Players of the Month in each of the first three months of the 2024 regular season.

While we didn’t have any repeat podium finishes from the months of April and May, the month of June will finally have some faces we’ve seen before. This includes both pitchers and position players. As we near the halfway point of the season, a lot of these performances are beginning to look like normal for these standout players, and we’re no longer talking about potential flukes.

As we enter the fourth full month of the 2024 regular season, things are beginning to take shape around the league. Teams are inching closer to identifying their respective trade deadline stances and we’re nearing the most exciting time of the season.

In the standings, the Guardians and Mariners are atop their divisions. The Guardians have been a pleasant surprise this year, and they currently boast the AL’s best winning percentage. In the East, the Orioles and Yankees – the only team to feature on all three of our podiums so far – are locked in a tie for first place, a whole 8.5 games above the rest of the field.