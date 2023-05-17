MLB Players Bound to Improve: Pitchers Edition

Last week, I wrote about hitters with significantly better expected metrics than traditional stats who should see their production rise soon. We’ve already seen some of those players have the best weeks of their year, as Christian Yelich went deep three times in two games, and Josh Naylor had a clutch eighth-inning home run in every game of the Guardians’ weekend series.

I’m not taking a full victory lap after one week, but the five players I discussed in that piece are way too talented not to improve, and they’re doing things the right way.

So, let’s flip the script and look at the other side of the ball. Pitching is harder to gauge this early in the season, as starters have only thrown a handful of games and relief pitching metrics can be heavily skewed by one bad appearance.

However, in many cases, players are much more talented than what they’ve shown to this point, and that can become clear when looking at expected numbers. While it can still be hard to judge fully, it’s fun to look ahead and get excited about players that should improve as the year goes on. Let’s get into it.