MLB Players Bound to Improve: Hitters Edition

While age is definitely a factor and Springer regressed last season in comparison to earlier years, he’s much better than a 63 wRC+ and a -0.5 WAR. Springer was worth 4.2 WAR last season and should still be a productive player moving forward for the Jays.

The biggest concern to this point has been a career-low hard-hit rate of just 35.1% so far this year. That is definitely not ideal, but it shouldn’t equate to a slugging percentage just barely over .300. As seen above, his expected slugging is .432, which feels much more similar to the type of player Springer likely is at this point in his career.

While his average exit velocity is low right now, his max exit velocity is actually one of the highest ones of his whole career right now as he’s still capable of crushing baseballs. While the walk rate has dipped, Springer’s strikeout rate is actually the lowest of his career as he’s swinging and missing less than he used to. The biggest issue for Springer is simply being able to drive the ball more than he has this year. He has the highest soft-hit rate of his career right now.

With all of that said, Springer is not a .577 OPS hitter even with his decline as of late. The expected metrics and his history point to him being at least around a .700 OPS or better over a full season. His ability to regularly hit the ball on a line may be decreasing to some extent right now, but he’s going to be better than he has been to this point.

Springer Dinger Season!



The Jays are on a roll lately and they’re all over Rich Hill. pic.twitter.com/9SkLyqy3gh — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 5, 2023

He may need to actually increase his aggressiveness at the plate to get himself back on track further. While this seems counterintuitive, he strived earlier in his career with a more aggressive approach and hasn’t been swinging as much this season. I don’t think expecting an All-Star season is realistic at this rate, but Springer is bound to improve on his brutal start to the year.

Josh Naylor

Real: .198/.252/.315, .247 wOBA