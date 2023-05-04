Bryce Miller Was Electric in His Debut

Miller has what was often described as the best fastball in the minor leagues, between its upper-90s velocity and its rise up into the zone. He used his most effective pitch early and often in his first start (70% of the time) and generated 11 whiffs, putting away eight of his ten batters with his heater. He also mixed in a slider, a cutter and a changeup in his outing.

The slider has been Miller’s go-to secondary pitch throughout his career in the minors. In fact, he possesses two of them: a hard gyro-slider that he throws at 89-90 mph and a sweeper. He utilized the gyro (which Baseball Savant tracked as a cutter) 20% of the time in his debut outing. He hardly showed off the sweeper on Tuesday, using it just 9% of the time. Ultimately, he proved he didn’t need to throw it at a high rate against an A’s lineup that could barely put a barrel on his fastball.

Miller’s changeup is further down the totem pole in his repertoire, and he only flashed the offering once in Oakland, but the result will make you sit up in your seat. He put 20 inches of arm-side run on the pitch, which froze Conner Capel to conclude his at-bat.

Bryce Miller, Sick 87mph Changeup. 👌



20 inches of run.



9th K pic.twitter.com/F3y7RaYoEH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 3, 2023

The pure stuff that Miller showed was next level, especially for a guy who had never pitched in the big leagues before. When measuring by Stuff+ (100 being league average), the Mariners right-hander ranked well above average on all four of his pitches on Tuesday night, putting up ridiculous swing-and-miss numbers on his heater. And while he only threw his changeup once, the metrics loved it.

Bryce Miller Stuff+ numbers are now out on Fangraphs per @enosarris



Overall (81 pitches) – 132 Stuff+



4-Seam (57) – 136

Cutter (16) – 124

Slider (7) – 119

Changeup (1) – 159



40.4 CSW% and 37.9 Whiff% on 4-Seam is crazy!



The Mariners got a good one here! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/a2kaDejsKg — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) May 3, 2023

Miller had the silkiest, softest possible landing pad to begin his big-league career after facing one of the worst lineups in all of baseball in front of a crowd of just 2,583 (his last Double-A start brought in 6,330 fans in North Little Rock, Arkansas).

His next trip up on the slab will be a much more rigorous test, as he will make his home debut on Sunday against the defending world champion Houston Astros. There will undoubtedly be ups and downs throughout his rookie season, as there are for any young arm, but the Houston start will provide an even clearer picture of how Miller will handle some of the game’s elite hitters.