MLB Opening Day Power Rankings 2024

For example, my original ranking had the Royals a few spots higher on this list, and the Pirates a tad lower. Our very own Jack McMullen and Peter Appel felt I should swap this two around, and so I obliged. Meanwhile, when the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Jordan Montgomery at the 11th hour, we all agreed that move was worthy of bumping them up a few notches in the top 10.

So without further ado, here is our 2024 MLB Opening Day Power Rankings!

1. Atlanta Braves

Yes, you read that right. We got a hot take right at the top of list with the Atlanta Braves coming over the Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers might have the better collection of star power on paper, but they don’t have the best team.

The Braves return with their unbelievable young core, which they supplemented with a really nice complement of veterans acquisitions. Between Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, the Braves have added a few impact arms into the fold, and their collective rotation looks far more dangerous than the Dodgers on Opening Day.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

We could not possibly put the Dodgers any lower than No. 2. In reality this is probably more of a 1A, 1B, situation, with two teams who are absolutely loaded, where 100 wins is their floor heading into the season. But we went with the Braves as the 1A, because there are some real questions about the Dodgers pitching staff.

Everyone at Just Baseball expects that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will soon be awesome, but he didn’t look that way in spring or in his first MLB start. Walker Buehler should be back to his old self this year and Clayton Kershaw should join the team down the stretch. Right now though, those two guys aren’t in the rotation for the first turn through.