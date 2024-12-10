What We Learned From MLB Managers at the Winter Meetings: Day 1
Four of the most prominent managers in MLB gave some of the more interesting quotes we heard out of the Winter Meetings in Dallas on Monday.
DALLAS — The Winter Meetings officially began on Monday, as the baseball world converged at Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas Texas. This is the time of year where free agency is at it’s height, and blockbuster trades can come together in an instant.
While the agents, and front office executives are usually very busy conducting their business behind closed doors, each team’s manager is often made available to the media, where a lot of them speak publicly for the first time since the end of the season.
Across our Day 1 coverage in Dallas, we were lucky enough to hear from four of the most prominent managers in the game, who are all seasoned veterans at navigating the Winter Meeting this time of year.
Between Terry Francona, Bob Melvin, Craig Counsell and Ron Washington, you are talking about baseball lives that span many decades, giving them a unique perspective on the game. Here are some of the top things we learned from the managers.
Terry Francona is Ready to Lead a Smarter Reds Team
It was perhaps fitting that Terry Francona was among the first MLB managers at Monday’s MLB Winter Meetings availability to take his place in front of the media and talk about expectations heading into 2025.
After all, Francona’s return to manage the Cincinnati Reds after stepping down for health reasons from the Cleveland Guardians following the 2023 campaign is one of the most interesting personnel stories of the upcoming season.
“I haven’t had a surgery in like 11 months,” Francona joked. “I’m on borrowed time.”
Francona takes over a Reds team that has the potential to be in the mix for the National League Central title this season, but there are plenty of things that need to go right for that to happen.
Among them is a consistent season from Elly De La Cruz, the 22-year-old infielder who finished eighth in NL Most Valuable Player voting last season but had questions swirling around his performance when he slashed just .208/.298/.287 in 115 May plate appearances.
While Francona didn’t speak specifically about De La Cruz, some of his comments about what can be improved for the 2024 Reds certainly fit into some of the criticism the All-Star faced last season.
“I think the idea is trying to create havoc on the bases, but also being intelligent,” Francona said. “I think taking that step forward will be really big for us.”
MLB Winter Meetings: Bob Melvin praises Buster Posey
The San Francisco Giants have already made a big splash this offseason, signing Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal that gives the franchise its shortstop of the future. The move was not only bold, but costly as well, marking the biggest contract ever handed out by the Giants.
If there was a way for new president of baseball operations Buster Posey to make a big impression in his first offseason running the franchise, this was it, according to Giants manager Bob Melvin.
“Buster is a winner. He wants to win. It’s why he is here,” Melvin said. “We’ll see where it goes from here, but a lot of the conversations about the types of players that we talk about all fit really well.
“There’s a lot of offseason left. Obviously here at the Winter Meetings is when a lot of stuff happens, but from the very beginning it was about not scaling back. It was how are we going to improve this team? I think we’ll be well on our way to improving the team.”
Sure, it’s early in the relationship, but Melvin said he and Posey have struck a similar chord based on a shared belief that the Giants can get back into the postseason, despite playing in the rugged National League West.
“Just spending time with him and listening to his baseball acumen and just talking a minute ago, there are certain guys that are just very common sense smart and everything that comes out of their mouth just sounds like, yeah, that’s well said and makes a lot of sense,” Melvin said.
“It’s been great to not only have that, but for the organization as well to have an icon like that running the Giants. I think it’s received across the board everywhere.”
MLB Winter Meetings: Counsell believes Cubs aren’t done
With the news coming out on Monday that the Cubs signed Matthew Boyd to boost their rotation, manager Craig Counsell was happy about the addition to his club, but also made it very clear that the Cubs are by no means putting a bow on the offseason.
“I think at this point in the winter you’re not saying we’re done anywhere,” Counsell said. “I just don’t think on December 10th you say that. You kind of see what the winter brings and go from there.”
He also doubled down on that later in his talk with reporters.
“I expect the team to look different in Spring Training than it is now, yes,” Counsell said.
Could that be on the pitching side? Counsell certainly seemed open to the Cubs finding more depth on the mound.
“Look, you just try to get the best pitchers you can,” Counsell said.
“I think good pitchers come in all shapes and sizes and velocities and strengths. So I don’t know if that’s something required. We just want to get as good of pitchers as we can. You always want good pitchers. That’s just something you’re trying to check off.”
MLB Winter Meetings: Ron Washington talks Mike Trout
For the Los Angeles Angels to have any kind of chance of making the postseason in 2025, a healthy Mike Trout must be a part of the equation.
Trout saw action in just 29 games last season because of knee issues, marking the third time in the last four seasons he has played in 82 games or less. With Trout turning 34 in August, time is of the essence if the Angels and Trout are going to return to the postseason.
Still, despite all of the injuries and frustration around Trout not being able to play, Washington made it clear that the future Hall of Famer is still an impact player at an elite level among his colleagues.
“My expectations of Mike Trout are the same as Mike Trout. He want to come back healthy, and he wants to put a tremendous year together for the Los Angeles Angels, and that’s what we all want,” Washington said.
“I do believe that we’re going to help him accomplish that. We’re going to help him accomplish that.
“But I’m going to tell you, Mike Trout still today — this is a big statement I’m making — 80 percent of the players in the league, and you can go to both leagues, Mike Trout is still better than them.”