What We Learned From MLB Managers at the Winter Meetings: Day 1

DALLAS — The Winter Meetings officially began on Monday, as the baseball world converged at Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas Texas. This is the time of year where free agency is at it’s height, and blockbuster trades can come together in an instant.

While the agents, and front office executives are usually very busy conducting their business behind closed doors, each team’s manager is often made available to the media, where a lot of them speak publicly for the first time since the end of the season.

Across our Day 1 coverage in Dallas, we were lucky enough to hear from four of the most prominent managers in the game, who are all seasoned veterans at navigating the Winter Meeting this time of year.

Between Terry Francona, Bob Melvin, Craig Counsell and Ron Washington, you are talking about baseball lives that span many decades, giving them a unique perspective on the game. Here are some of the top things we learned from the managers.