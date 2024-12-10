Day One Roundup from the 2024 Winter Meetings in Dallas, TX

Juan Soto Fallout

More details emerged since the original news on Sunday night broke about Juan Soto’s deal with the New York Mets that not only gave that franchise the star it wanted, but also cast into doubt questions about how exactly the New York Yankees would pivot after losing the bidding war.

Seemingly every MLB manager was asked about their reaction to the record-breaking deal, with some diving deep on the subject and others merely shrugging it off. Here are two of those reactions.

KEVIN HENRY: Terry Francona, the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds, gave the viewpoint of the mid-market team that was never a realistic landing spot for a superstar like Soto.

“I think it makes it harder, but I certainly don’t begrudge teams for doing it if they can. They’re not breaking the rules,” Francona said of the massive contract. “We’re going to have to make really good decisions, and we’re not going to be able to out-spend on mistakes, so we have to limit those.”

He was also reminded that he has been on the other side of the fence before, stockpiling talent on the 2011 Boston Red Sox, a team that was supposed to be great but ended up just 90-72 and missing the postseason.

“That’s why I always don’t complain. I also had that chance to live that side of it. When you go to the other side, I don’t think you can just, well, we need to change the rules now.”