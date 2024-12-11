Day Two Roundup from the 2024 Winter Meetings in Dallas, TX

KEVIN HENRY: For me, I appreciated A’s manager Mark Kotsay for being very transparent about the move to Sacramento and what it’s going to be like playing inside a minor league stadium for the next three years.

Here’s what Kotsay said about opening the season in Sacramento and how he is preparing his team for that.

“The challenges are when you’re a Major League player and you’ve played in a Major League stadium that has a third level, an upper deck, and a capacity of 35,000, 40,000, there’s an excitement and energy about that. That’s different in Sacramento. There’s going to be 14,000-plus. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be exciting. We just haven’t experienced that.

“Until you go through it, you really can’t talk about the differences. For me, the challenges of being in Sacramento are all unknown because it’s something we haven’t walked through.

When they ask about facilities, we’re doing everything in our capability to provide Major League services and amenities. And we’re going to have a brand-new building, one that for us we can call home for three years.”

PATRICK LYONS: Aaron Boone had to deal with losing Game 5 on his home turf after squandering a commanding 5-0 lead in the fifth inning to surrender the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. A little more than a month later, he has to deal with the loss of his superstar right fielder, Juan Soto.