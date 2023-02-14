MLB Journeymen: Octavio Dotel

Dotel pitched in five postseasons. The first of those playoff trips came in his very first year while as a New York Met.

He was the last of the nine arms manager Bobby Valentine used in the epic Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Shea Stadium. Dotel was in danger of being the losing pitcher after allowing the Atlanta Braves to score in the top of the 15th, but became the winner after the Mets scored twice in the bottom of the 15th – capped by Robin Ventura’s “Grand Slam Single.”

Postseasons were otherwise unkind to Dotel. He had allowed seven earned runs in his initial seven appearances, which encompassed eight innings. It wasn’t until 2011 when he enjoyed personal and team success in October. He reached the World Series in year 13 and with team No. 12 – a member of the St. Louis Cardinals championship roster. He only waited until next year to be in the Fall Classic again, although his Tigers fell to the San Francisco Giants.

Dotel was far superior as a postseason performer in the back-end of his career. In 2011 and 2012, he totaled 15.1 innings and just three earned runs allowed.

The rapid circumnavigation of the major league landscape between 1999 and 2013 allowed Dotel to wear every color on the pallet and encounter every notable player…plus some. He wore six different uniform numbers. He was involved in six different trades. He had over 600 different teammates

The silver lining on Dotel’s whirlwind journey was that even if one team didn’t want him, at least one other club did. And with good reason. When he retired after the 2013 season, Dotel’s career strikeout rate of 10.8 per nine innings is the highest for right-handed pitchers with at least 900 innings pitched.