MLB Best Bets May 8th, 2023

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tony Gonsolin vs. Freddy Peralta

Entering this game all eyes are on the total. The line is sitting at 8.5 with the first five innings at 4.5 and we are going to be looking at the first five in this matchup. I feel more comfortable backing these starting pitchers then trusting either bullpens. I see a pitchers duel happening in Milwaukee.

Tony Gonsolin is making his third start of the season and is preparing to face a Brewers lineup that’s batting .236 as a team. They have the seventh worst batting average in the league and have a slightly worse batting average at home then on the road. Gonsolin is known for pounding the strike zone with his fastball that he throws over 30% of the time.

Milwaukee has struggled to make contact with hittable pitches in the zone. They are the third worst team in baseball in in Zone Contact % and the second worst team in in Zone Swing & Miss % as well according to statcast. For an offensive team facing a pitcher that throws a lot of strikes I don’t see their bats putting up many runs against Gonsolin.

For the Dodgers on the other hand they are coming off a Sunday night win over the San Diego Padres. They are going to face Freddy Peralta who has been dominate at home this season. He has a 2.66 ERA at home opposed to a 5.73 ERA on the road. Peralta has 26 strikeouts in 23.2 IP at home and has only given up one home run at American Family Field.

I like the first five under in this spot. The Dodgers are making the road trip after Sunday night baseball and are going against a better pitcher at home. The Brewers offense has been sluggish all season and Gonsolin is due for his best start of the year. I don’t trust the bullpens, especially Milwaukee in this matchup, that’s why we are going to play the first five.