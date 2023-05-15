MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 15, 2023

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 10:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Pablo Lopez vs. Noah Syndergaard

On the surface, the pitching matchup heavily favors the Twins when looking at the ERA of both of these pitchers. That’s where the edge ends, as the Dodgers own everything else. This game immediately shot out at me. The Dodgers are favorites with a clear starting pitching edge for the Twins after the Twins put up 27 runs in their last two games.

The Twins had a brilliant couple of games offensively, but now they have to travel from Minnesota to Los Angeles to face a Dodgers team that’s also red-hot. I’m more than willing to take the better team at home with a projected let-down by the Twins.

Pablo Lopez has been great this season but has a challenging matchup today. The Dodgers rank second in baseball in wRC+ against righties at 117, and they have a 120 wRC+ in May so far. Lopez also doesn’t have great numbers against this Dodgers’ current roster. Through 74 PA, opponents have a .324 batting average, a .333 xwOBA, and a .435 xSLG. The Dodgers at home against righties are incredible, rocking a 139 wRC+. This will be his hardest matchup to date.

Noah Syndergaard will toe the rubber for the Dodgers amid a rough season. His 6.12 ERA is troublesome, but plenty of underlying metrics point towards improvement. His 4.79 xERA, 4.75 FIP, and 4.70 xFIP. All of those point to his ERA coming down, and after some travel for Minnesota, I think he can turn in a fine start.

In May, when accounting for the last two games where they put up 27 runs and 14 runs off the right-handed starters, the Twins have a 95 wRC+ against right-handers, placing them 15th in the league. They are an above-average team against righties overall, posting a 105 wRC+, good for 11th in the league. On the road, the Twins have a 76 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, ranking 27th in the league. It’s just not close to the level of the Dodgers.

We also have a system working in our favor. You know I love fading teams after huge offensive performances, and it’s quantified over time. Historically, it’s profitable to fade a road underdog after putting up 12+ runs. This is a 400-game sample, and the home team is 245-155, winning at a 61% rate with a 5% ROI.