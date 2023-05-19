MLB Best Bets May, 19th 2023

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Mets @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Cal Quantrill vs. Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco is making his return to the Mets rotation tonight. He has been out of the rotation since April 18 with right elbow swelling and wrapped up his rehab start last Sunday throwing 54 pitches. Carrasco was horrible to begin the year, he was 0-2 with a 8.56 ERA. The only outing he pitched well in was against the Oakland Athletics when he gave up two runs over five innings.

Statistically Carrasco was one of the worst pitchers in baseball before going on the injured list. He was in the bottom 6% of the league or lower in most categories according to statcast. He was in the bottom 6% of the league in xSLG, bottom 4% in xWOBA, and bottom 4% in xERA. He is no longer the same pitcher he used to be and doesn’t have any put away pitchers. He’s only had eight strikeouts over 13.2 innings and has had minimal break on his pitches.

His lack of movement on his pitches favor this Guardians team that takes advantage of mistakes and likes to hunt the fastball. He throws his fastball 30.7% of the time and opponents are batting .286 with a xBA of .315 and a xSLG of .614. His vertical movement by inches compared to the average in the MLB is horrible, his fastball has -2.2 inches of run and his curveball is at -3.4 inches.

He has also struggled to get opposing hitters to chase pitches out of the zone which leads him to fall behind in the count and throw more fastballs. Opponents chase percentage is 22.8%, whiff percentage at 20.4%, and he’s only throwing a first pitch strike 49.2% of the time. If he gets behind in the count and is forced to throw the fastball or his sinker which opponents are batting .545 against then he will be in trouble.

On the flip side Cal Quantrill is on the bump. He pitched horrible to start the season but in the month of May he has really figured it out. In May he has 20.1 IP with a 2.21 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. He’s pitched better on the road as well this year with a 3.38 ERA over four starts. Quantrill has struggled in the first inning this season and that’s what plagued him to begin the year. If he starts the game off clean I see him having no problem with the rest of New York’s lineup.