Tuesday MLB Best Bets, April 15 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Tigers: Jack Flahrety (1.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP in 16.2 Innings)

Brewers: Quinn Priester (1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP in 5 Innings)

Jack Flahrety is off to a great start, but the velocity drop I’ve seen will eventually bite him. The Brewers have excellent numbers against him; this offense will break out sooner or later. I smell a perfect storm brewing, and we get it at a plus number, and if it’s tied through five innings, we get our money back.

I’m willing to play Milwaukee to the end, but because of the uncertainty surrounding rookie Quinn Priester, we get ten more cents on the first five innings ML. That shows the most value in this game because I project most of Milwaukee’s runs against Jack Flahrety.

Flahrety slowed down during the second half of last season, pitching to a 3.90 FIP compared to a 3.18 FIP in the first half. His walk rate nearly doubled, and his strikeout rate fell five percent. For a pitcher of his caliber, it was interesting that he could only grab a two-year deal worth $35M. Some teams, including the Dodgers, saw the writing on the wall that he would eventually take a step back if he’s only averaging 92 MPH with the fastball.

We’ve already seen that trend, as his fastball averaged 93.7 MPH in his first start and then below 92.5 MPH in his next two starts. His fastball and slider have seen great results so far, but I don’t expect that to continue, as both pitchers have an xwOBA above .340 to start the season. His knuckle curve is still a great pitch, and he is an above-average pitcher. The issue is that he’s being priced near ace levels, and I don’t expect that to continue.

This is the spot where I expect a slight fall-off. Flahrety threw once in Milwaukee last season, allowing three earned runs through five innings. Brewers’ bats have seen Flahrety plenty of times with success. They are only hitting .235, but the contact quality is excellent: .384 xwOBA with a .527 xSLG. Among pitchers with at least 50 PA against a current roster today, those are the worst numbers on the board.

Milwaukee has blown two straight leads and got blown out yesterday. They are 8-9 to start the year, but the problem hasn’t been the offense, sitting with a 107 wRC+ and the fourth-highest Hard-Hit rate this season. The Tigers have gotten off to an impressive start against right-handed pitching with a 126 wRC+, but I expect it to fall back to earth a bit soon. They are rocking the fourth-highest batting average on balls in play and rank 22nd in Hard-Hit rate.