MLB Best Bets May 17th, 2023

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: MacKenzie Gore vs. Edward Cabrera

I said this on Monday, but I really do pride myself on knowing when to bet the Washington Nationals, and today is one of those days.

MacKenzie Gore has pitched pretty well for Washington this season: he has a 3-2 record with a 3.29 ERA. He has pitched better on the road, with a 2.91 ERA and an xBA of .232. I don’t see these Marlins hitters faring well against him. I have backed Gore in most of his starts as of late, but the main reason I’m backing the Nats in this one is because of Edward Cabrera.

Cabrera walks batters at an astounding rate. He allows the free pass 18.3% of the time, which ranks in the bottom 2% of the league according to Baseball Savant. Washington is a scrappy team, they aren’t going to out-slug teams and hit the ball out of the park. However, if you let them hang around and give them opportunities, they will find a way to win.

I don’t trust Cabrera in this matchup with a 5.35 ERA and his xERA of 4.49. The walks are going to be his downfall, and if he’s struggling with command, then I don’t see him going deep into this game. It’s never a smart thing to bet the Nationals moneyline because of how bad their bullpen is. They were up by two yesterday with two outs and still found a way to lose. That’s why we are playing the first five.

The Play: Washington Nationals F5 ML (+105) 1 U to win 1.05 U