Wednesday MLB Best Bets, April 9 MLB Picks Today & MLB Player Props

Here’s what manager Mike Schidlt had to say about his injury: “Checking out medically, everything seems to be intact and good shape and strength good, and he’s not overly concerned. So we err on the side of caution tonight, and we’ll evaluate it.”

Jake Cronenworth (159 wRC+) hit a ground ball to second base in the third inning of yesterday’s ballgame and barely made it out of the box before bending over in pain. He’s a tough guy. He might play today, but I can’t imagine he’ll be 100%.

After the game, Mike Schildt has this to say: “Jake, some more cramping from two days ago from getting hit in the ribs and it just cramped up on him. … Again, not overly concerned.”

Schildt may not be concerned, but it didn’t look good. Regardless, this is not the Padres offense we are used to. If Cronenworth doesn’t play, the Padres will be without their three best hitters.

The A’s have a solid pitching plan today. Osvaldo Bido limits hard contact and keeps the ball off the barrel, ranking in the 70th percentile in both metrics. He pitched to a 2.72 xERA last season due to having the second-lowest Hard-Hit rate among all pitchers, both in the bullpen and the rotation. He’s a solid arm, and with the Padres’ lineup more barren than it has been all season, I expect him to keep it to three runs or below in his outing.

After Bido exits, the As have their high-leverage relievers ready to go. They have an off-day tomorrow, so we will undoubtedly see Mason Miller, who has yet to pitch in this series. We should also see Justin Sterner, who only threw 14 pitches yesterday, and his last outing was on Saturday. He has not allowed a run this season and is striking out batters at an elite 13.50 K/9. Tyler Ferguson is the same story. He’s been fantastic so far and only threw 15 pitches yesterday.