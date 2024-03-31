Byron Buxton Making Things Look “Easy” in Hot Start for Twins

Buxton is indeed running right now, on the bases and in the field. He is healthy entering a season where Twins fans hope he will avoid injuries and top the 100-game-played mark for the first time since 2017.

With Royce Lewis already on the injured list to start the campaign after suffering a quad injury on Opening Day, keeping Buxton on the field is a big plus for Minnesota as it looks to defend its American League Central crown.

“When he’s playing the game, running around the way he is right now, it doesn’t look like that with anybody else,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said on Saturday. “I’ve never seen another player play the game and look visually like him. He looks like … NFL-caliber cornerback speed or one of the fastest guys who shows up at the combine. He’s running around the baseball field and he speeds the game up literally on everyone. It shouldn’t look fast.

“He makes things happen. He’s like faster than the game and that’s what he is doing right now.”

While Buxton has started the year hot against Kansas City pitching, going 3-for-8 with three RBI in his first two games of the campaign, it continues a trend where Buxton has tormented Kansas City in recent times.

Prior to Saturday, in his last 30 games against the Royals, Buxton was hitting .350 (42-for-117) with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI.