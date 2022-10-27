Mike Trout Baseball Card Sells For Over $1 Million

A 2009 Mike Trout Bowman Chrome Autograph numbered to just five sold for $1,080,000 on Monday via PWCC Auctions, making it the second most expensive Trout card ever sold. The Red Refractor is the second rarest version of Trout’s Bowman prospect card, behind his 1 of 1 Superfractor, which sold for $3.96 million in 2020.

Graded by Beckett as a GEM MINT 9.5/10, this card has already been auctioned off several times. This card is the fifth of the five made and first sold for $400,000 in 2018, then for $922,500 in 2020.

This marks a new record for Trout’s 2009 Red Refractor as well as the first public sale of this card in over two years. pic.twitter.com/dFWrUlxWqq — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) October 24, 2022

There’s no doubting that Trout is already among the greatest to ever play the game, but his injury concerns slowed the high-end market for his cards a bit. The 31-year-old has not played more than 140 games since 2016 and this year’s reports of a back issue–which Trout said were overblown–seemed to spook investors even more.

Shortly after Trout assured the baseball world that he was fine, he proved it with his performance on the field. Trout returned for the final 40 games of the season to launch 16 home runs in that span while slashing .308/.370/.686.