Is it Time for the Angels to Stop Building Around Mike Trout?
The Angels have tried, and failed, to build around Mike Trout for years now. As he enters the final third of his career, is it finally time to change course?
Franchise players don’t come around too often. True superstars who capture not only local fans, but the league as a whole. The Los Angeles Angels landed theirs in the first round of the 2009 draft when they selected Mike Trout 25th overall.
Trout, a three-time MVP, 11-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger, and future first ballot Hall of Famer, has been the best player to ever put on an Angels jersey. A true franchise player who earned a long term deal and decided to stick with the team who drafted him.
Ownership not only rewarded Trout with a massive extension to keep him in Los Angeles, but they worked aggressively to surround him with talent. Taking swings on big name free agents, trading prospects to round out rosters, and even landing Shohei Ohtani. On paper, the Angels were a threat. On the field, they were perpetually disappointing.
To date, Trout has only played in the playoffs once. A 2014 sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals, a series where he only had one hit. No matter how many times the roster changes, the Angels cannot seem to get the stars to align. Part due to massive underperforming acquisitors, and part due to Trout’s injuries.
Let’s not forget how incredible Trout was to begin his career. After posting a 10.1 WAR as a 20-year-old rookie, Trout went seven consecutive seasons of a 6 fWAR or higher and led the league in fWAR his first five seasons. However, the last four seasons injury has limited him to less than 100 games three times.
|Games Played
|Slash
|HR
|wRC+
|bWAR
|2021
|36
|.333/.466/.624
|8
|189
|2.1
|2022
|119
|.283/.369/.630
|40
|176
|6.0
|2023
|82
|.263/.367/.490
|18
|134
|2.9
|2024
|29
|.220/.325/.541
|10
|139
|1.0
Historical paces that would have set Trout on a milestone path landing him in discussions for the best player of all time. Accolades and awards few players have ever reached. Instead, we are left asking “what if“.
Now, at 33 years old and coming off another injury, it’s fair to questions the Angels’ path forward. Do you continue to piece teams together through free agency and trades with your fingers crossed praying for a full season from Trout? OR, do you pivot towards a rebuild that should have started before last season?
State of the Organization
Before we go on, let’s make one thing clear: the Angels deserve to be commended for trying time after time to win during the Trout, and especially Ohtani, eras. The front office was not afraid to commit money or years to high level free agents and push the chips forward. In some ways, we find ourselves wising that more teams operated in this manner. But, when it’s time to be realistic about where you are as an organization, you have to be able to face the facts.
Los Angeles knew Ohtani was likely leaving, and decided to move key prospects at the 2023 deadline in a last ditch, and frankly unhinged, effort at a miracle. We know how that story has played out. The Angels had two of the best players in all of baseball and have nothing to show for it. After the 2023 season Ohtani moved north and won a championship while the Angels finished with 99 losses.
Instead of rebuilding, the Angels signed pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, and traded for Jorge Soler. Not to mention the front office has elected to keep Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, and other tradeable assets. No signs of a rebuild, no signs of a legit contender.
Oh yeah, they also extended general manager Perry Minasian, which caught the baseball world by surprise. Keeping 72-year-old Ron Washington around to manage the club was also a surprise. Then again, anyone who is surprised by strange moves from the Angels might not live in our reality.
This is the same organization that drafted all pitchers one year. Decided their first-round pick was the answer to their first base woes, two months after drafting him. Rushed multiple prospects to the big leagues before they spent hardly any time in the minors.
The Angels are anything but conventional. They are also anything but successful. Due to their odd drafts and aggressive trades, the Angels farm system sits in the bottom three of prospects rankings. In fact, they have ranked in the bottom three each of the past five seasons.
With little help on the way, and Trout not getting any younger, the Angels need to make an important and franchise impacting decision. Will they continue down this path that has led them to nothing, or pivot towards the future.
Mike Trout & the Angels Timeline
Before you ask, Mike Trout is probably not going anywhere. Considering his injury history and $37 million price tag annually through 2030, his age 38 season, he’ll be an Angel for the foreseeable future. Even if a team is interested, buying down his number combined with the PR hit from trading Trout could not justify the return.
If you are in the boat of “keep trying no matter what before Trout ages out of his prime”, I can respect that. You, as a fan, should want nothing more than to see Trout raise a World Series trophy. Worrying about the future does not have to be part of being a fan.
However, I’m writing today about the direct of the franchise, not the emotions of fandom. As of today, the Angels are projected to finish between 70-72 wins, with a payroll north of $170 million, and a bottom three farm system. A combination that rarely leads to on field, or future success.
Considering the deals they made to “improve” the team this offseason, a rebuild is far from likely. A more complicated, retool, also becomes unlikely, but possible. Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, Luis Rengifo, and Taylor Ward could be moved with returns that start heading in the right direction. This would require additional signings, because the minor league talent is not there to fill the holes.
If you are thinking the Angels are stuck, we are in the same boat. No rebuild will turn around in time to align with Mike Trout’s contract. Hoping a bad farm system can breakout and save the day is equally unlikely.
Final Thoughts
As much as I would love to see Trout’s career end at the mountain top, it’s getting harder and harder to convivence me that will be the case. Will we have to wait until his retirement to see a proper rebuild or will the Angels come to terms after another ho-hum season?
Minasian is not the answer, but ownership doesn’t agree. At what point does the same result lead to change? Not only do the Angels need more from their GM, but their drafts have been weak, and international free agent success is lacking as well.
We are entering the final third of Mike Trout’s career with plenty of questions around his health. Do Angels fans want to continue to be disappointed each year or is it time to rip the band aid off?