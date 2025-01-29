Is it Time for the Angels to Stop Building Around Mike Trout?

Let’s not forget how incredible Trout was to begin his career. After posting a 10.1 WAR as a 20-year-old rookie, Trout went seven consecutive seasons of a 6 fWAR or higher and led the league in fWAR his first five seasons. However, the last four seasons injury has limited him to less than 100 games three times.

Games Played Slash HR wRC+ bWAR 2021 36 .333/.466/.624 8 189 2.1 2022 119 .283/.369/.630 40 176 6.0 2023 82 .263/.367/.490 18 134 2.9 2024 29 .220/.325/.541 10 139 1.0

Historical paces that would have set Trout on a milestone path landing him in discussions for the best player of all time. Accolades and awards few players have ever reached. Instead, we are left asking “what if“.

Now, at 33 years old and coming off another injury, it’s fair to questions the Angels’ path forward. Do you continue to piece teams together through free agency and trades with your fingers crossed praying for a full season from Trout? OR, do you pivot towards a rebuild that should have started before last season?

State of the Organization

Before we go on, let’s make one thing clear: the Angels deserve to be commended for trying time after time to win during the Trout, and especially Ohtani, eras. The front office was not afraid to commit money or years to high level free agents and push the chips forward. In some ways, we find ourselves wising that more teams operated in this manner. But, when it’s time to be realistic about where you are as an organization, you have to be able to face the facts.

Los Angeles knew Ohtani was likely leaving, and decided to move key prospects at the 2023 deadline in a last ditch, and frankly unhinged, effort at a miracle. We know how that story has played out. The Angels had two of the best players in all of baseball and have nothing to show for it. After the 2023 season Ohtani moved north and won a championship while the Angels finished with 99 losses.

Instead of rebuilding, the Angels signed pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, and traded for Jorge Soler. Not to mention the front office has elected to keep Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, and other tradeable assets. No signs of a rebuild, no signs of a legit contender.