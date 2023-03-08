The World Baseball Classic Could Be Miguel Cabrera’s Swan Song

It always ends up like this. Sports legends — or, heck, legends of any craft — move past their prime and arrive at the “I guess I’m still here” zone. Sometimes it’s abrupt, while sometimes it’s more of a snail’s pace. Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera mostly falls in the latter category. And it’s one reason why this year’s World Baseball Classic is particularly important.

Cabrera — or as the cool kids call him, “Miggy” — has already confirmed that the 2023 campaign will be his last, which in a lot of ways is quite depressing. Not because he’s fallen to anemic levels of production, or that he’s calling it quits early, but because the announcement is a reminder of how little we actually got to talk about him over the last few years.

Mainly, that can be attributed to the atrocious ineptitude of the Detroit Tigers, who have managed to go through a rebuild so long that the sequel to Avatar finally came out.

Now, Cabrera isn’t the only baseball player, and certainly not the only athlete, to be stranded on such an island of mediocrity. But unlike, say, Mike Trout — who may be this generation’s Dan Marino if things keep going accordingly — the last several years have barely given us anything to even talk about with Cabrera. For many, his name might’ve only been brought up in those “wow, it’s so weird seeing Miguel Cabrera on the waiver wire” types of fantasy baseball conversations.