Michael King Wasn’t Named An All-Star, But He’s Quietly Turning Into One

Coming into the season, King’s baseline stats were mightily impressive from his time in New York. Mainly, his 2.60 ERA his last two seasons there across 155.2 innings and deadly 30.6% strikeout rate over that timeframe. But as the Padres No. 4 starter behind Dylan Cease, Joe Musgrove, and Yu Darvish, King was perhaps the weakest link to start the season. He delivered a 5.00 ERA through March and April, with each start being a guessing game as to what he’d produce.

It was the epitome of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde situation for much of the season. King delivered, at times, some genuinely historic starts like he did against the Dodgers in May, only to follow that up with a stinker against the Colorado Rockies (6 ER in 5.1 innings), of all teams, in his immediate start after. Sure, he was transitioning from more of a bullpen role in New York into a full-fledged starter in San Diego, but seeing him get blitzed with home runs didn’t inspire a lot of optimism.

Plus, the Padres were lucky enough to have Seth Lugo transition quite well from the bullpen last year (and even better for the Royals this year), so there is frustration to be had when an arguably more talented pitcher doesn’t produce. It was so bad that some fans, like this idiot right here, started doing what all fans do best….premature complaining:

And to think Yankees fans were complaining about the Padres DARING to ask for Michael King in exchange for Juan freaking Soto — Javier Reyes (@Javiipeno) April 13, 2024

But ever since that aforementioned Rockies start, Michael King has seemingly figured things out. Over his last 10 starts, King has quietly produced a 2.54 ERA, 2.46 FIP, and elite strikeout rate of 29.4%. His one lone poor outing of this stretch, which came against the spoiler-sports known as the Milwaukee Brewers, still saw him net eight strikeouts and most of the hits he surrendered were softly-hit singles.

So, what happened? Well, as it turns out, there hasn’t just been one, but in fact several, reasons for Michael King’s breakout.

First and foremost, the man has simply decided that being punching-bag (hitting bag?) practice for the Home Run Derby wasn’t exactly his cup of tea. In March and April, King surrendered 10 home runs to opposing hitters.