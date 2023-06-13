Whose Absence Will Be Felt More: Aaron Judge or Pete Alonso?

When Are They Coming Back?

Now the easiest way to decided which loss is greater for these New York teams is simply to look at the timetable for each of their returns. Right now though, the return dates are ambiguous, particularly with Aaron Judge.

According a story in the New York Post, Judge won’t put a timetable on his return because he doesn’t want people to raise questions if he is unable to meet that timetable. He does say that, “It’s a good sign that it’s feeling better every single day”

Judge injured his toe crashing into the wall making a catch at Dodgers Stadium, resulting in a sprained right big toe. Manager Aaron Boone has made it clear that until the swelling goes down, the Yankees won’t have a clear timetable on his return and considering Judge’s comments, we might not even know what that is when they figure it out.

On the other side of town, Pete Alonso is dealing with a bone bruise and sprained left wrist after getting hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves last week. Alonso was seen with a large splint on his arm at a charity event last night, but he said it looks worse than it is.

“I know it looks bad” First look at Pete Alonso in the split who says he’ll be back out there ASAP. pic.twitter.com/X0q1o7RhYT — The 7 Line (@The7Line) June 12, 2023

The timetable for Alonso to return is about three-to-four weeks, but considering that would push him up against the All-Star break, there is every chance we don’t see him back on the field until the beginning of the second half.

Who is Playing In Their Absence?

There is no way either the Yankees or the Mets could replace the production they were getting from their injured sluggers with a single player. With Judge, you are talking about the reigning MVP, who was putting up similar numbers again this season.