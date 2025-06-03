Matt McLain’s Struggling Start and What’s Next for the Reds

Now, just two months into the season, the Reds have a problem.

McLain has not regained his rookie form but instead has regressed to the point of deserving a demotion. One that’s not reactionary due to small sample frustration, but one that’s warranted after over 200 at-bats of struggling performance.

Stats were taken prior to play on June 2.

What is Going Wrong With Matt McLain?

CINCINNATI, OHIO – MARCH 27: Matt McLain #9 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The McLain situation has surpassed just being a bad slump or slow start returning from injury. While both play a factor to some extent, McLain doesn’t look like he’s only dealing with bad timing.

His .175/.269/.295 slash line and 55 wRC+ are pretty indicative of the player we have seen in the box each night. Poor at-bats and a lack of production look to be weighing on McLain and possibly, although we cannot say for certain, getting in his head.

Manager Terry Francona tried to take some pressure off of McLain by shifting him to the eight and nine spot in the lineup, but the results have not changed. After posting a .539 OPS in the two hole, McLain has put up a .545 OPS while batting eighth and .438 OPS while batting ninth.