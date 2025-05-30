The Chatter’s Box: Reds’ Brent Suter discusses dream-come-true, Jim Carrey and more

Lyons: There’s less of that outside noise than when you’re in your 20s and establishing yourself. If there’s a bad outing, those negative thoughts about being sent down can creep in, I imagine.

Suter: That definitely helps too. At this point, my dad and I always talk about playing with house money now. I’ve been able to make a career out of baseball. (I want to) see how long I can go. So, every outing is still important. I want to win. I want to help the team win, but it’s a little bit less life or death on the logistics side or like the financial side and all that stuff. So that definitely helps.

Lyons: Besides your year with the Colorado Rockies, you spent parts of three seasons in Triple-A with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Is it weird looking back at some of the minor league teams that you played with and realized that many of them don’t exist anymore, like Colorado Springs (CO) and Helena (MT) and Brevard County (FL) and Huntsville (AL)?

Suter: It’s wild. I wasn’t a big fan of the retraction. I thought a lot of those towns were great baseball towns and it kept those people involved in Major League Baseball really well because they wanted to see their players go excel at the big league level. I didn’t know, I don’t know what the financials were of the situation, but I know the more teams, the better on my end. More jobs, more baseball involvement throughout the country. So I’m a big fan of more teams.

Lyons: When you came to the Reds last year — or even this year — are there young guys coming up to you and asking about what it was like being a pitcher who got to hit? And do they know you have a homer on the back of your baseball card, too?

Suter: A lot of guys don’t know that I hit a home run. It was May, a regular season game, wasn’t in the playoffs. Once we get talking about it, they go, ‘What?’ I’m the same way. A blind squirrel found a nut. I just ran into one. But it’s definitely fun to think about hitting a home run because now no one’s hitting anymore. No pitchers are hitting anymore. That was kind of my window and I luckily got one out of it.