Biggest Questions Surrounding the Cincinnati Reds

Well, you’ve made it. Another miserable winter is behind us and we inch closer and closer to Opening Day, which is more or less a holiday in Cincinnati. Regardless of what the team looks like, Opening Day has a special feel. The banks flood with people all with high hopes, no matter how long they last, for the Reds season.

Although the Cincinnati Reds have let us down time and time again, having high hopes for this season is justifiable. Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz have cemented themselves as stars while several key injuries from last season are healthy and ready to return. The Reds added legitimate major leaguers and, on paper, have a lot more options than last season.

No matter where you fall on the hopeful scale, there are questions surrounding this team. Some good, some bad. Not only is the roster different, but the team also brought in veteran manager Terry Francona to help steer the ship.

Today, I am going to highlight some of the biggest questions I have headed into the season.