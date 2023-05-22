2023 Quarter Mark AL and NL MVP Candidates

Can you believe it? We’re already past the quarter mark of the 2023 MLB Season.

There have been countless storylines so far, some of which we’re still waiting to find answers for, but nothing can take away from the production we are seeing from some guys across the entire league. Some hot starts have begun to cool, but others have found yet another gear to kick it into and are catapulting their teams to the top.

Reigning MVP’s Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge are still doing MVP-like things. Other than Nolan Arenado’s recent home run surge, you can say these two are what is keeping their teams relevant so far.

Now, before you throw the Cardinals’ record at me, imagine where they’d be WITHOUT Goldy.