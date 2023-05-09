Five Players to Pick Up in Fantasy Before It’s Too Late

If you are looking for that extra piece to help put your fantasy team over the top right now, here are five names you can find on the waiver wire that could pay off in a big way throughout the season.

Matt Mervis – 1B – Chicago Cubs

Yahoo Ownership – 47%

It was only a matter of time with the king of ground balls himself, Eric Hosmer, off to a horrendous start, but alas, Mervis was finally called up from Triple-A last week. His ownership shot up from under 20% to nearly 50% in the matter of a few days, so you may have already missed the boat on Mervis. If so, I have a back up option for you below, but first, let me sell you on Mash Mervis.

Since the beginning of 2022, Mervis has played 164 games from High-A to the bigs and has amassed 42 home runs and 148 RBI in that span. His strikeout rate in 352 Triple-A plate appearances is under 16%, while maintaining a walk rate over 10%. He’s shown power and patience and does a whole lot of damage in the air.