Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 5

As sample size grows, the waiver wire options shrink. Those hot-start rookies have been scooped up, but plenty of good players are still available. Today we have options for deeper leagues, but even a 10-person league can get ahead of the curve with these players. Also, we’ve got a couple of minor league options to keep an eye on.

Jack Suwinski – OF (3% ESPN) – Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 Stats: .255/.383/.638, 5 HR, 7 R, 12 RBI, 2 SB

In 2022, Suwinski flashed power, but the swing-and-miss kept him off the fantasy radar for many owners. So far, his chase rate has dropped by 10% and his approach has improved. On Sunday, we saw him battle and draw back-to-back walks off Hunter Greene, laying off pitches he would not have last season.