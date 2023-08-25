Maikel Garcia Showing Why He’s a Key Piece of the Royals Future

Maikel Garcia extends his hitting streak to 16 games!

A new #Royals rookie record! pic.twitter.com/59DRMiOHuF — Royals Daily (@RoyalsDaily_) August 15, 2023

Offensively, Garcia has been elite in so many different categories. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 91st percentile in HardHit%, 90th percentile in Chase Rate, 86th percentile in Whiff%, and 82nd percentile in Avg Exit Velocity.

The biggest knock on Garcia when he was a prospect was that no one thought he would hit for enough power due to his size. But even when he was small, he could find barrel with ease and spray the ball from line to line. Since then, he’s grown a ton, and that ability hasn’t gone away. He still features more gap power than over-the-fence power, but now can possibly hit 10-15 HRs per year.

As seen by his Chase Rate, Garcia also has excellent plate discipline. He isn’t going to chase a pitch out of the zone. He showed much better walk rates in the minors, but that has yet to translate to the majors. It hasn’t hurt them due to his ability to take what the pitcher gives him and battle until he can put something into play. His consistently getting on base has helped him take over as the Royals leadoff hitter. He even had the longest hit streak by a Royals rookie at 18 games.

Upon further review, this one's outta here!@Royals No. 3 prospect Maikel Garcia goes oppo for his first MLB home run: pic.twitter.com/cjr6gLbTjH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 4, 2023

Garcia’s success hasn’t just been at the plate. He’s found a way to become a threat on the base paths. He’s a plus runner with 19 stolen bases in 93 games. The fact that he has the potential to be a double-digit home run and stolen base threat should excite many Royals fans.

What’s been even more impressive is Garcia’s defense. He’s always been a plus defender at shortstop with a plus arm, but he moved to third base because they have a superstar and potential future MVP candidate in Bobby Witt, Jr. Garcia hasn’t seemed phased since day one. He ranks in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average and 68th percentile in arm strength.

OAA isn't everything, but if Maikel Garcia keeps this up, he has a legitimate shot at winning a Gold Glove at a position he'd never played before prior to this season. pic.twitter.com/hmKKTyL89I — Joel Penfield (@jtpenfield) July 3, 2023

Gunnar Henderson, Masataka Yoshida, and others will likely make it hard for Maikel Garcia to win Rookie of the Year. Still, he at least put himself in the conversation with his fantastic play this year. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if Garcia makes a run at Rookie of the Year. What matters is that Garcia continues to play at this level, and the Royals know going into 2024, they have a fourth guy they can build around with Bobby Witt, Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez.