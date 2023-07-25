Philadelphia Phillies Trade Deadline Guide

The Phillies are pretty much where I thought they’d be at the trade deadline. I don’t say this to brag about my prognostication skills, however. It’s quite the opposite. While the Phillies are in third place fighting for a Wild Card spot, the way they got there isn’t at all how I would have drawn it up.

I always thought they’d come third in the division, but I never would have guessed they’d be trailing the Marlins at the deadline.

Similarly, I knew there would be a tough battle for the Wild Card, but I would have thought they’d be fighting with the Braves/Mets, the Dodgers/Padres, and the Cardinals/Brewers, not the Marlins, Giants, and Diamondbacks.

I would never have guessed Bryce Harper would return so soon or Nick Castellanos would bounce back so well, but I also couldn’t have guessed that Trea Turner would have an 85 wRC+ through 98 games.