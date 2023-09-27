Top Five Most Dissapointing MLB Teams in 2023

The 2023 regular season is nearly coming to a close, which for some teams in Major League Baseball, brings a merciful end to what has been an unmitigated disaster of a year.

There have been big money failures around baseball, where teams spent to raise team expectations prior to the season, only to watch their club fall flat and out of the playoff race entirely. This is, of course, at a time where three Wild Card spots keep things wide open until the very end.

On the latest episode of the Just Baseball show, I was a guest alongside host Peter Appel, where we broke down the five biggest disappointments in baseball this season. We came up with our list by looking at the preseason over/under lines for team’s win totals in 2023. Then we compared those preseason betting odds to where teams ultimately ended up with their current win totals.

What we landed on was a list of the five teams who had the most frustrating seasons in baseball when you pair preseason expectations with where they ended up. These teams have a lot of questions they have to answer in the offseason, which we explored on the show as well.