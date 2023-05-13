Thairo Estrada’s Hot Start Raises Questions About Future With Giants

Estrada’s hitting has put the league on notice. His .329 AVG is fourth in the National League, only trailing Luis Arraez, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Elias Díaz. An exciting player to watch, slugging .507 with a .382 OBP while stealing 11 bags in 14 attempts, the 5’10” Venezuela native also has some power to add with six home runs and 14 RBIs. His success has earned him the everyday role at second base for San Francisco, proving he can provide consistent production at the big league level.

Despite Estrada’s success, the Giants still stand at 17-21 and 6.5 games out of first in the National League West. With a veteran roster struggling to find consistency and a bleak farm system, it’s hard to tell where San Francisco stands. They have no big names to trade away in July to receive promising prospects, thus bringing into question where Estrada stands in the Giants’ future plans.

Why Estrada’s Time as a Giant Might Be Dwindling

The Giants’ farm system and young “core” looks bleak. Joey Bart has been disappointing, Heliot Romas has performed well below expectations, and top-100 prospect Marco Luciano, can’t stay healthy. The Giants are also one of the oldest teams in baseball, with 17 players on their 40-man roster at least 31 years old.

Therefore, the Giants need prospects, and since their roster is full of veterans or mediocre young platoon players, it’s going to be hard to dump most of them for meaningful prospect returns. Things are especially bad on the position player front, as the Giants do have Logan Webb signed for the next five years, an ace of a closer in Camilo Doval, and top-100 prospect Kyle Harrison on his way to the big leagues.

Enter, Thairo Estrada. Still relatively young, he can provide MLB experience, an above-average bat, and the threat to steal 30 bags and hit 15 home runs. He can play around the infield and even a solid left field if needed. For a contending team that wants depth or is missing an infield piece, Estrada could be a target at the deadline.

Why Estrada Is a Fit for the Giants’ Future

Brandon Crawford’s contract is up at the end of the season, and with Crawford turning 37 next year, it’s likely this is the last season in orange and black for the three-time World Series Champion. J.D. Davis, Wilmer Flores, and David Villar have performed well enough in their platoon roles, however their futures with the team are uncertain as both Flores and Davis are in their early thirties. Villar has worked his way into the Giants lineup due to his versatility, however a career .202 average in San Francisco isn’t going to cut it.