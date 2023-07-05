Oakland Athletics Trade Deadline Guide

A $1.9 million option with team control makes him a reasonable fit for most contending teams. The return will not shoot the A’s up farm system rankings. Maybe, in some systems, a fringe top-10 prospect. More likely a top 20-25 with another flier prospect. Regardless of the return, I don’t see Blackburn as part of the long-term plan. Capitalize on a weak market.

Paul Blackburn's 3Ks in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/u5Bc5w87cF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 28, 2023

Unfortunately, the A’s do not have a lockdown bullpen option to trade. That’s what happens when your bullpen is built off the waiver wire. The one veteran with a track record good enough for potential interest is Trevor May. His overall numbers won’t jump off the page, but he’s been much better recently. Since coming back in late May, he’s pitched in 16 outings allowing a run in only three outings. Again, not a guy who will bring back much in return but worth a flier prospect before letting him hit free agency after the year.

Position Players

Brent Rooker, the A’s lone All-Star, was one of the best stories early in the season. In March and April he hit nine home runs, cut down on strikeouts, and looked like a different player. Well, he’s come back down to earth, batting under .200 with only two home runs in each May and June. The strikeout issues returned, and at this point he’s looking like a platoon/bench DH who can run into a ball. Someone will be interested, and the return could be a top 20 prospect from a system, which might be best case scenario.

The moment Brent Rooker found out he was All-Star bound 🥹



pic.twitter.com/qghIzD1EgC — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 2, 2023

Jace Peterson and Aledmys Diaz fall into the same category for me. Two veterans who can play all over and have been valuable bench bats in the past. Both have struggled at the plate, and that extra year on their contract at a relatively steep number for their production could keep them in Oakland.

The last two options are fan favorites Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano. Both come with years of control and a track record that makes them options for contenders. Brown can play a few positions, is on a cheap contract, and could serve as lefty power off the bench.

Laureano, well, 2019 was a long time ago. He has a cannon of an arm but has not been the same defender that made him a fan favorite. He strikes out out a lot, doesn’t hit for much power or average. In my eyes, he’s a platoon or bench option. There’s no guarantee he’s tendered a contract after this season. I do think a change of scenery would make him a better player.